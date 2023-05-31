Augusta County soldier survives bloody Revolutionary War battle, the story of Samuel Bell

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Samuel Bell was born in Augusta County in 1759, and at the age of 22 found himself fighting in the thick woods of North Carolina at the battle of Guilford Courthouse, one of the bloodiest battles of the American Revolutionary War.

After the American Revolution, many former soldiers and families applied for pensions. When they applied they had to give an interview and statement at the local courthouse to tell their story, answer questions, and prove their service during the war. Sadly, many of these records have been lost over time, but some still survive, like the pension application of Samuel Bell.

On July 28, 1834 Samuel Bell appeared in open court at the Augusta County Courthouse and gave an account of his service in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. This is his story according to the 1834 pension application.

Bell says he was born in Augusta County in 1759, but he mentioned all birth records were destroyed during an attack by Native Americans in 1764. Bell was initially drafted in 1777 to serve three months and was originally ordered to join his regiment in their march to Detroit, but they never made it past Point Pleasant because the expedition was called off.

Bell was called into service again as a substitute in 1778, and was discharged after his contract was up. At this point he had seen no action and as he returned back to his Augusta County plantation he was unaware of what was about to happen.

The Southern Campaign had not been going well for the American Army. Defeat after defeat had taken almost all faith in independence away, but by the end of 1780 things were changing. General George Washington placed General Nathanael Greene in charge of the southern army, and Greene had a bold plan that could turn the tide of the war. Greene sent out a call for people to join his army, and many men from Virginia flocked to Greene. One of these men was Samuel Bell.

In the application, Bell says he join a company and marches from Staunton to the Patriot headquarters near Guilford Courthouse in North Carolina. Greene had led the British Army on a wild chase through the Carolinas, and now that he had a sizeable force he felt confident to make a stand. Bell’s company was attached to a regiment commanded by Colonel George Moffett, and they were placed under the total command of Colonel William Campbell.

Bell was positioned on the left flank of the American first line, and this would be the first action Bell had ever seen, and one can imagine what must have been going through his mind. As the British soldiers marched across the open field, the entire first line opened fire and caused severe casualties to the British. Eventually the North Carolina militia ran and a massive retreat ensued on the American first line. Most of the soldiers ran towards and past the American second line, but Campbell’s men, including Bell, ran deeper into the woods and created their own defensive position.

After reforming their lines in the woods away from the American second line, Bell and the other soldiers in his regiment must’ve known the British would come after them, but they never expected the best troops to head their way. According to battle reports, the 71st Highlanders, some of the best soldiers in the British Army, and a Brigade of Guards chased after Campbell’s regiment.

An intense firefight took place, and time and time again the British were beaten back but would come back with more soldiers. Bell’s regiment was reinforced by “Light Horse” Harry Lee’s Legion of mounted and dismounted infantry. For over an hour the two sides battled in their own fight that was almost its own separate battle. As the American’s started losing more and more men, Lee’s Legion suddenly retreated back towards the American third line, leaving Campbell’s men, and Bell, to fend for themselves.

With multiple British regiments bearing down on them and getting closer, Bell fought on and Campbell’s regiment proved to be a major thorn in the British battle plan. After suffering heavy losses, British General Charles Cornwallis decided to end the separate battle once and for all.

Cornwallis sent Lt. Colonel Banastre Tarleton, who had a reputation for ruthlessness, to take his British Legion cavalry and destroy the American resistance. With two British regiments charging and now cavalry rushing towards them, Campbell’s regiment broke. According to accounts, some men were taken prisoner, some fled in different directions, and some were hacked to death by the sabers of Tarleton’s cavalry. Samuel Bell doesn’t say what happened to him, but he said he ultimately joined up with the American forces near a place called Troublesome Iron Works, which is where Greene said for all retreating soldiers to rendezvous at after the battle.

The battle of Guilford Courthouse was a bloody, close quarters fight that ultimately crippled the British Army and led to Cornwallis abandoning the southern campaign and set up a new position in Yorktown, Virginia.

Bell says in the pension application that he was discharged and returned back home to Staunton. He would be called up to action one more time to help obtain horses for the army before the Yorktown Campaign, which would end in the British surrender to American and French forces.

The pension application doesn’t say much about what happened to Bell, but his wife, Rebekah Bell, filed for a widow’s pension, saying that Samuel Bell died on May 15, 1838.

