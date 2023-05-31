Draw Your Weather
Banks tightening on loans may impact small businesses

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Banks around the country have been tightening up on lending standards. While larger business may not see an impact, for small businesses it could be a different story.

Roughly 47% of banks surveyed by the Federal Reserve said they had to tighten lending standards for small businesses.

Mandisa Fullwood, owner of the French Press in Waynesboro said while the business has one small outstanding they have not been greatly impacted.

“It hasn’t affected our business personally, but I truly understand the concern of the greater business community.” said Fullwood.

Fullwood said they have invested in their team to continue to grow their business.

“With education, resources, and tools they need to continue to work on their job. The one big investment that we did make with our loan was to expand our kitchen area to have a greater opportunity for storage and to be able to grow our food offerings in the future.” said Fullwood.

Fullwood’s advice for businesses in challenging times is to take what you do and own it.

“I think the key is for any business owner is always to focus on what your vision and goals are. and to Focus on your niche and focus on your areas of growth and opportunity. To take that information that your team and your customers give you and grow from it and focus on where you really shine.” said Fullwood.

