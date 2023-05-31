Daughter of the Stars Farmer’s Market expanding to Luray ahead of second season

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - In Page County the Daughter of the Stars Farmer’s Market is gearing up for its second ever season. The market was held only in Shenandoah last year and now its adding a Luray location.

From June to November the market will be at Big Gem Park in Shenandoah on the first Saturday of each month and at the Luray Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center on the third Saturday of each month.

“We hope to highlight the entire county, all of Page County at some point. So this is a really big step in just growing awareness of one the farmer’s market and two what the entire county has to offer,” said Courtney Nelson, President of Daughter of the Stars Farmer’s Market.

Nelson said that both locations offer unique market experiences.

“Big Gem Park is in more of an outdoor and nature park area. There’s an ADA walking trail, fishing locations, some swings, and a soon to be new playground. At the Luray location there’s more of the downtown vibe, you have downtown Luray right there so you can access all of the local shops after coming to checkout some of the local artisans and food growers,” she said.

The non-profit market’s primary goal is to promote health and wellness in Page County by offering fresh produce from local vendors as well as education.

“In the Shenandoah Valley we just want to make sure that we’re looking at people in the population and just promoting health and wellness in all the ways that we can so through this local food and through the building of community through this social participation,” said Nelson.

Nelson said that the first year of the farmer’s market went pretty well and that it grew throughout its first season. Heading into year two the market has added some new vendors and partners like Page County Public Schools and the Massanutten Regional Library.

“From last year something that I learned is, you always hear ‘it takes a village’, and it really does take everybody. It takes everybody’s effort, it takes everybody communicating to see what is best for everybody in the local community so everybody can advance those efforts,” said Nelson.

The market also plans to accept SNAP benefits this season. The first market of the year will be at Big Gem Park on June 3, with the first Luray market on June 17.

