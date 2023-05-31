Elkton Community remembers Heidi Zander

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Community has been mourning the loss of one of its own for the last week. Former Elkton Town Council Member and long time community member Heidi Zander passed away on May 20 after a three-year battle with cancer.

Heidi worked at Sentara RMH for years during her time in the valley and spent nearly four years on the Elkton Town Council, over the years she touched many people in the community.

“She had such a genuine heart and was really a caregiver and took care of us whether it was us personally or the community or our children or whoever. She was just very compassionate,” said Stephanie Pence, the owner of Brix and Columns Vineyards and a good friend of Heidi.

Pence knew Heidi for around 15 years, they’re children were around the same age and they worked together at Sentara.

“She had a wonderful smile and these beautiful blue eyes that would always light up when she was smiling. She appeared to be happy most of the time, not that there wasn’t some grief in there, but she had a wonderful smile that lit up. Her compassion showed through everything,” said Pence.

Judy Jenkins knew Heidi for over 30 years, first meeting her when they worked at Sentara RMH together. She said that Heidi was someone you could always count on.

“She was always calling me to make sure that I was ok and things were going well, just being a support system. I think she did that for a lot of people, she was there, she had a presence,” said Jenkins. “She was just always looking and listening and could figure out when people needed her.”

Back in 2015 Heidi lost her 16-year-old son Ethan in a tragic car accident. The Elkton Community surrounded she and her family with love and support in the aftermath and she always paid that forward.

“The way the town of Elkton surrounded her and gave her a lot of support meant a lot to her. Heidi was a very compassionate person and was one to always give back, she felt because they gave so much to her she wanted to give back to them,” said Pence. “She would reach out sometimes to families if they would lose a child and try to just speak with them about some of the things she went through and offer any help and assistance.”

Leah Napotnik first met Heidi after Ethan’s passing when her church made efforts to support the Zander family. After that Heidi began to attend Church of the Lamb in Penn Laird where Napotnik got to know her.

“She was just a nice lady and very helpful. There was one lady in our church who has passed away, an older lady, and she always tended to gravitate toward her to help her. We’d see her helping her with her walker and that kind of thing,” said Napotnik.

Heidi’s friends said she always showed strength in spite of everything she had to go through.

“As she built her strength, as grief was waning a little bit then she definitely reached out to help other people and she was able to tell her story to other people who had been grieving,” said Napotnik.

Heidi served on the Elkton Town Council from 2019 until last June. In her time on council she played a big role in the construction of Elkton’s Town Hall and the preservation of land for the Elk Run Trail system.

“She was very straight forward and if she didn’t agree with something she wasn’t going to go with the majority or whatever she would say what she thought. I think that’s always good in a town setting or a government setting when someone will speak what they believe and Heidi definitely spoke what she believed,” said Napotnik.

Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden sent the following statement to WHSV on behalf of the town regarding Heidi’s passing.

Heidi truly left her impact on the Elkton community through her service on the Elkton Town Council from 2019-June 2023. She was instrumental in establishing the towns first ever pedestrian master plan as well as the construction and completion of the Elkton Town Hall Renovation.

Heidi was also instrumental in preserving over 100 acres of land within the town limits for the creation of the Elk Run Trails.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her children Caleb and Taryn as well as the rest of their families. Heidi will truly be missed however her positive impact and service to the Elkton community will continue to live on.

