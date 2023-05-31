Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation is preparing more adaptive events

By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is working to make more of its programs accessible to everyone, including people with different abilities. The idea to improve and widen its offerings came after the success of the more inclusive egg hunt this year.

Organizers have stepped up to offer things like soccer, swimming, and disc golf in the past 20 years. They see themselves getting more innovative with social outings but what makes these events truly for everyone is community interest and input.

“Hearing from community members what they want and what they need for themselves for the person to look after or for that children is very helpful to us. Do they need fitness programming? What kind of things that they want? What are they looking for? We take that information and try to look at our budget and see what we can do,” Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Program Supervisor Harriet Flynn said.

The ideas are gearing up for the Fall activity guide that will be released July 31. The next few adaptive events include Art In The Park series starting June 14 and the firefly walk through Heritage Oaks Golf Course happening June 21.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation said its communication line is always open for suggestions. People can call at 540-433-2474

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Fulk and wife
GoFundMe set for family of Dakota Fulk, Stoney Creek Resort drowning victim
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Mount Jackson man dies in Sunday crash, VSP investigating
The ACSO says a 20-year-old from New Market drowned on May 27 at Stoney Creek Resort.
20-year-old New Market man drowns near Greenville, ACSO says
Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Alleged altercation in Harrisonburg leads to arrest, officials say

Latest News

From June to November the market will be at Big Gem Park in Shenandoah on the first Saturday of...
Daughter of the Stars Farmer’s Market expanding to Luray ahead of second season
The goal is to help people be the best defensive drivers, knowing how the car is doing when...
Shenandoah Automotive revives new driver program for car tutorials
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Banks tightening on loans may impact small businesses
Verona Elementary School
Plans for Verona facility for SVASC are released