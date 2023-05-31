Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

High school scores and highlights: May 30, 2023

Buffalo Gap pitcher Micah Canterbury in action during the Region 1B baseball semifinal against...
Buffalo Gap pitcher Micah Canterbury in action during the Region 1B baseball semifinal against William Campbell(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The region semifinals in baseball, softball, boys soccer, and girls soccer kicked off on Tuesday evening.

The boys soccer game between Riverheads and Appomattox Regional Governor’s School was postponed to Wednesday at 6 p.m. WHSV has highlights from the following games:

  • Region 3C Baseball: Rustburg at Turner Ashby
  • Region 2B Softball: Strasburg at Stuarts Draft
  • Region 1B Baseball: William Campbell at Riverheads
  • Region 1B Softball: Riverheads at Buffalo Gap

To view additional scores from Tuesday, click here. If you see a score that’s missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the information.

