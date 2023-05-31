How the debt ceiling may impact SNAP

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The debt ceiling deal may impact whether or not someone qualifies for SNAP benefits. If the deal is passed some adults would have to work at least 20 hours a week to qualify.

CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said these requirements are being reinstated after they were suspended during the pandemic.

McKee said the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is dealing with a surge in the number of people seeking assistance, but it also has fewer donations rolling in, especially from the federal government.

”So we are spending millions of dollars buying food to help meet the need we see surging with no end in sight it is not sustainable,” said McKee.

McKee said there are a lot of different reasons people are unable to work or keep a job.

“That assumes that people are able-bodied and able to work but it does not really define what able-bodied really means and there are a lot of people who do not have the where-with-all regardless of what shape their body is in to hold down a job or to keep a job,” said McKee.

Mckee said just because someone is of working age does not mean they have the capability of working.

McKee added restricting food assistance is cruel and puts stress on community non-profits.

