Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

How the debt ceiling may impact SNAP

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The debt ceiling deal may impact whether or not someone qualifies for SNAP benefits. If the deal is passed some adults would have to work at least 20 hours a week to qualify.

CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said these requirements are being reinstated after they were suspended during the pandemic.

McKee said the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is dealing with a surge in the number of people seeking assistance, but it also has fewer donations rolling in, especially from the federal government.

”So we are spending millions of dollars buying food to help meet the need we see surging with no end in sight it is not sustainable,” said McKee.

McKee said there are a lot of different reasons people are unable to work or keep a job.

“That assumes that people are able-bodied and able to work but it does not really define what able-bodied really means and there are a lot of people who do not have the where-with-all regardless of what shape their body is in to hold down a job or to keep a job,” said McKee.

Mckee said just because someone is of working age does not mean they have the capability of working.

McKee added restricting food assistance is cruel and puts stress on community non-profits.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Dakota Fulk and wife
GoFundMe set for family of Dakota Fulk, Stoney Creek Resort drowning victim
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Mount Jackson man dies in Sunday crash, VSP investigating
Alleged altercation in Harrisonburg leads to arrest, officials say
The WPD says the Speedway in Waynesboro was the site of an armed robbery, and they need help...
Waynesboro Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Cigarette smoking
Smoking kills more than 480,000 Americans per year
AMI Farm at Augusta Health
Allegheny Mountain Institute hosting an open house at their farm in Fishersville
Ronnie Peale Jr. has yet to be found after going overboard on a Carnival Cruise ship.
Ronnie Peale Jr. still lost at sea after days of United States Coast Guard searching
Allegheny Mountain Institute hosting an open house at their farm in Fishersville