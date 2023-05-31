Draw Your Weather
‘I love all these guys and the game of baseball.’ Page County playing inspired baseball for Wayne Comer

The Shenandoah native is leading Page County’s baseball program through another postseason run in his final season as head coach
Page County head baseball coach Wayne Comer on May 29, 2023 after the Region 2B quarterfinal win against Mountain View
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - You’d be hard pressed to find someone who loves baseball as much as Page County head baseball coach Wayne Comer.

“The greatest game alive is baseball. Especially at the high school level,” said Comer. “Baseball is baseball.”

Although Comer reached the pinnacle of the sport playing in the 1968 World Series with the Detroit Tigers, there’s just something about coaching his alma mater at that’s made a lasting impact.

“They’re coachable. They learn to listen,” said Comer when describing the high school ballplayer. “They love the game of baseball. They’re disciplined on the field and disciplined in the classroom and that’s what we teach here. If you’re disciplined, you’re going to win.”

Comer had a stint coaching at Spotswood High School prior to coaching in his hometown. In his 16th year coaching at Page County, nine of those as head coach, the 79-year-old Comer still commands the respect and love from his players.

“I love Coach. He’s the one that really pushed me to play baseball again,” said senior outfielder Hayden Plum. “I stopped playing in eighth grade and he’s the one that got me out here again. I’m glad he did.”

Plum says Comer has garnered the respect of everyone in the Page County locker room.

“He don’t say much but when he does, when he comes after us, he tells us he loves us,” said Plum. “It really motivates us out there.”

Each time Page County takes the field also means it’s potentially the last time Comer could take the field. It’s why the Panthers are giving it their all for their head coach.

“I’ve had a good run,” said Comer holding back tears. “I get emotional. I’ve been doing it for so long. I love all these guys and love the game of baseball. I’ve had it in my blood since I was a youngster.”

