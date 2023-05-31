Draw Your Weather
Kickoff and broadcast schedules announced for first 3 JMU football games

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Game times and network designations for JMU’s first three games and its October midweek road game at Marshall were unveiled by ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dukes kickoff the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 when they host Bucknell out of the Patriot League at Bridgeforth Stadium in a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+. On Saturday, Sept. 9, JMU makes its 2023 national television debut, when it travels down the road to Charlottesville to face Virginia at noon on ESPNU. This is JMU’s first matchup against the Atlantic Coast Conference foe in 40 years.

Week three has JMU opening league play on Sept. 16 against defending Sun Belt Conference champion Troy. The game is set for a 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) kick from Veterans Memorial Stadium, and the network designation will be announced by the conference office at a later date.

Additionally, JMU’s road matchup at Marshall on Thursday, Oct. 19 will start at 7 p.m. and be broadcasted nationally on either ESPN or ESPN2.

While season-ticket sales are currently on hold through June’s seat selection process, single-game tickets will go on sale in early July.

