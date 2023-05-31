Draw Your Weather
Nine killed in crashes on Virginia highways over Memorial Day weekend

Crash kills man in Henry County... 5.26.23
Crash kills man in Henry County... 5.26.23(BTW21)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Nine people were killed in seven crashes on Virginia highways over the 2023 Memorial Day weekend, according to Virginia State Police. Over the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, 16 people lost their lives in traffic crashes on Virginia roads.

The seven fatal crashes occurred in the city of Richmond, plus Henry, Loudoun, Orange and Shenandoah counties. Henry and Loudoun had two fatal crashes each.

Man killed in Henry County crash
Two Bassett residents killed in head-on crash; 8-year-old injured

The holiday statistical counting period began Friday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m. and concluded at midnight Monday, May 29. Virginia State Police participated in the nationwide, state-sponsored Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) during the Memorial Day weekend, as well as the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt education and enforcement campaign. During the designated statistical counting period, Virginia troopers cited 771 seat belt violations and 136 child restraint violations, according to police.

“We are in the midst of schools letting out and summer travel plans being made,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “If this past Memorial Day weekend is any indication of what Virginia’s highways may look like during the coming summer months, then we desperately need drivers and passengers to make a committed effort to buckle up everyone in a vehicle, share the road responsibly with motorcycles, and drive distraction free. Responsible, safe, and sober driving saves lives. It is really that simple.”

Memorial Day kicks off 100 deadliest days on the roadways

According to a statement from VSP:

Participation in the four-day Operation C.A.R.E. required all available Virginia State Police patrolling the highways to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. During the 2023 combined Memorial Day C.A.R.E. initiative, Virginia Troopers cited 4,990 speeders and 1,924 reckless drivers, and arrested 89 impaired drivers. In addition, 169 felony arrests were made. Virginia State Police also assisted 1,447 disabled motorists. Virginia State Police investigated a total 1,846 traffic crashes statewide and inspected 634 commercial vehicles during the holiday weekend.

