Nutrient Management Certification course being offered in the Valley

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Nutrient management is one of the key aspects of growing rich crops in farmland.

“Helping farmers create the best yield with the least environmental impact and also what’s best for their wallet,” Stephanie Dawley, nutrient training and certification coordinator for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is giving farmers a helping hand.

“The farmer will come with their soil’s reports to a planner they’ll take soil tests either the planner or the farmer and they’ll come to them with this crop rotation that they have planned, and you can formulate your best approach from there.”>

Starting in June there will be a nutrient management certification course offered.

The training will be held at Blue Ridge Community College.

“It also will allow farmers to be eligible for the variety of cost-share practices that are offered in Virginia you have to have a nutrient management plan,” Dawley said.

Dawley said the course is open for anyone to take, even farmers, but having a nutrient management planner helps them in the long run.

“That would take maybe 20, 30 pounds of nitrogen that you’d have to pay out of pocket, and it would essentially supplement it free from the soil,” Dawley said.

The first session will be conducted by Virginia Tech professors on soil science, soil fertility and crop production.

The second session will be instructors from DCR, and it will cover nutrient management plan writing using a case-study farm.

Registration is open for this course until Friday and more can be found on DCR’s website.

