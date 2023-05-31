Draw Your Weather
Plans for Verona facility for SVASC are released

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The plans for the new Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center have been released.

The new facility will be at the old Verona Elementary School.

Shelter Director Jon Hilbert said they are moving from a 5,000 square foot facility to a 39,000 square foot facility.

“We have outgrown our space down here and just do not have any room for our staff and animals,” said Hilbert.

Hilbert said the new facility will be spread out over six buildings. There will be two separate buildings for dog intake and cat intake. There will be also be a separate administrative building. Hilbert added that there will be areas for expansion as well.

“We are all thrilled about this new shelter and what it is going to provide for our community and the staff and the animals.” said Hilbert.

Hilbert said they will go to bid in the winter and then construction will begin. The shelter is planning to make the move in the fall or winter of 2024.

