Shenandoah Automotive revives new driver program for car tutorials

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Automotive Service Center plans to bring back its new driver program for people who are ready to get behind the wheel. The idea was a success in 2020 before getting cut off by the pandemic and the team wants to revive the class for the sake of driver safety.

“Whether you’re in town, whether you have a young driver that’s going off to college, they may not be at home at the local shop that they usually use to get those repairs done. We want to make sure they know what to look for, know how to check things, just to make sure they’re safe on the road,” Shenandoah Automotive Service Center Owner Faught said.

The class comes in time for summer when Bumper.com says fatalities with teen drivers are high. Learning skills like parallel parking is important, but Shenandoah Automotive wants to make sure every driver can be prepared for any kind of emergency.

The new driver program consists of one hour and is open to anyone with a driver’s license or permit. The goal is to help people be the best defensive drivers, knowing how the car is doing when they grab the keys.

“The most crucial part, I think, is going to be the safety aspect of it making sure you know how to check your tires, tire pressure, look at your brakes; checking some of the fluids under the hood and make sure it’s safe on your drive like your antifreeze, and how to check it, when the check it, just to make sure that you know you are getting into a good, reliable car when you get in there,” Shenandoah Automotive Service Center Owner Faught said.

The new driver program only has one class on June 22, starting at 6pm, for now but can have more down the road based on interest. Shenandoah Automotive Service Center Owner Faught said pre-registration is required so they can provide dinner for everyone attending.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.