Shortstop Griff O’Ferrall is UVA’s Iron Man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA sophomore shortstop Griff O’Ferrall has started all 115 games for the ‘Hoos since he joined the program as a freshman last season. He’s scored a team-high 69 runs this season and needs just eight more to break UVA’s single-season runs scored record (76) held by Jarrett Parker in 2009.

The Cavaliers lead the nation in team batting average this season and rank fourth in hits.

O’Ferrall, has played a key role in the team’s success. The second-year from Richmond has a good chance of breaking a UVA record for runs scored in a single season and has been just as dependable in the field.

“He’s a hard-nosed player that gets clutch hits and makes the clutch plays,” Coach Brian O’Connor said.

O’Ferrall is one of 25 semifinalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the top shortstop in college baseball.

“Defense has always been something that’s fun for me. Me and [Jake Gelof] have been competing throughout the year just trying to make ourselves better defensively: Who makes the most amount a plays who misses the least amount of plays, kind of bouncing off each other,” O’Ferall said.

“Competition makes everyone better,” Gelof said.

O’Ferrall has 92 hits at the plate, two behind teammate Kyle Teel, but 14th most in the country. He has also stolen bases in 18 attempts.

O’Ferrall will get to play in the postseason for the first time in front of the home fans at Disharoon Park this weekend, starting Friday, June 2.

