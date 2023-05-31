Draw Your Weather
Waynesboro Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

The WPD says the Speedway in Waynesboro was the site of an armed robbery, and they need help identifying the suspect.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an alleged armed robbery.

According to a post by the Waynesboro Police Department, the armed robbery reportedly happened on May 30 at around 12:40 a.m. at the Speedway at 2601 W Main Street. The suspect was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area before officers arrived, and no one was injured, according to the WPD.

The WPD says the suspect is described as an African American male, approximately 5′7″.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Nystrom at (540) 942-6798 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017 and you can remain anonymous.

