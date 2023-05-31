Waynesboro Public Schools offering free meals to children over the summer

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Schools is offering children and teenagers 18 years old or younger free breakfast and lunch on select dates in the summer.

The free meals are being offered through the Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded and state administered program designed to serve meals to children when school is not in session. The program is run by approved sponsors which can include school districts, local government agencies, camps, or private nonprofit organizations.

WBPS will offer these meals under the same guidelines as school lunch, matching the nutritional values and portion sizes that these meals would have during normal school sessions.

“We will be glad to help during our breakfast time and lunch time,” Tammy Coffey, school nutrition supervisor, said. “Hopefully parents will take advantage and bring their children out and grab these free meals and eat in the cafeteria.”

Coffey said the meals can only be eaten in the school’s cafeteria and cannot be taken out and eaten later. She also said that families who need assistance can contact her department and get them connected to Blue Ridge Food Bank or the Augusta Health food bank to get them the help they need.

The program will run in both June and July, during the summer school period:

June 5-22 (excluding June 19) Monday - Thursday at William Perry Elementary. Breakfast from 8 - 8:30am and Lunch from 11am - 12pm.

July 3-20 (excluding July 4) Monday - Thursday at Westwood Hills Elementary. Breakfast from 8 - 8:30am and Lunch from 11am - 12pm.



These meals will be offered to any child 18 or younger, no matter there situation. WBPS will offer these meals on a first come, first serve basis.

