Baltimore Ravens sign former JMU defensive back Jordan Swann
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Former James Madison defensive back Jordan Swann has found an NFL home.
The Baltimore Ravens signed the undrafted free agent on Wednesday following a stint in the organization’s minicamp.
Swann played the 2021 and 2022 seasons at JMU. During his last season, the defensive back started all 11 games. He had 24 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
The signing is a homecoming of sorts for Swann who went to high school in Baltimore. He’s originally from Delaware.
