Baltimore Ravens sign former JMU defensive back Jordan Swann

(WHSV) - Former James Madison defensive back Jordan Swann has found an NFL home.

The Baltimore Ravens signed the undrafted free agent on Wednesday following a stint in the organization’s minicamp.

Here's a look at one of Jordan Swann's two INT's during the 2022 season. Former JMU corner was signed by the Baltimore Ravens this afternoon.



2022 stat line: 11 starts, 24 tackles, 2 INT's, 2 sacks, forced fumble. https://t.co/PCl7iNs6wB pic.twitter.com/D3qN7oD707 — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) May 31, 2023

Swann played the 2021 and 2022 seasons at JMU. During his last season, the defensive back started all 11 games. He had 24 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

The signing is a homecoming of sorts for Swann who went to high school in Baltimore. He’s originally from Delaware.

