Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission BRITE Bus updates their Title VI plan to reflect census data

By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission has put its updated BRITE Bus Title VI plan for public comment.

Devon Thompson with the CSPDC said the 2010 census and the 2020 census showed an increased need for English translation in public transportation and resources.

“Public transportation is for everyone,” Thompson said. “We want to make sure that stays the same. We can see those populations and where they are the most so we can make sure transit service is serving them in a manner that is feasible and also equitable.”

Thompson said Title IV only applies to race, skin color and country of origin but CSPDC includes more minority groups into the plan including:

  • Limited English proficiency (LEPs)
  • People with disabilities
  • Limited income

The public comment is open until June 20. People can reach out to CSPDC and Thompson personally through their website to discuss and review the new plan before it is implemented.

