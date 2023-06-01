Cold front Saturday

THURSDAY: Warm into the evening with sunshine, and temperatures into the 70s. A beautiful evening, staying clear. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and mild to start the day and temperatures quickly rising into the 70s quickly. Staying sunny for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy at times for the day, especially for higher ridges. Warm but very pleasant and not humid.

A warm Friday evening, beautiful night for outdoor activities. Staying clear and into the 80s for the early evening. Mild overnight. Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Still rather breezy at times.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day. Temperatures will warm fast ahead of the cold front. Warming quickly into the 70s for the morning. You may notice a slight increase in humidity. Increasing clouds for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will also be rather breezy for the day, especially as the front crosses. The cold front moves north to south and will bring scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon and evening but rain will likely not be fully widespread.

Overall we are not expecting severe storms, however it’s not impossible for one to turn strong with gusty winds and small hail. Staying warm with a few isolated showers after sunset and rather mild, breezy with temperatures in the 70s. A few isolated showers overnight, not widespread. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: A cooler start to the day with temperatures into the 50s. Mostly cloudy and refreshing behind the front. Still rather breezy with highs slowly rising for the day as an upper level area of low pressure moves in. Most of the day into the 60s then late day highs eventually rise into the mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations, upper 60s to around 70 for the Valley. A crisp evening with temperatures in the 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures into the 60s and some sunshine. Partly cloudy for the day and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and more clouds than sun. Partly sunny for the day. A mild and pleasant afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures into the 50s and mostly cloudy. Staying fairly cloudy and somewhat cooler for the day, more refreshing. Mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.