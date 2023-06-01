Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro helping residents access internet

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County is expanding its broadband connection. It is working with All Points Broadband to create more access in the county.

The county said the company is working with local energy partners to design and engineer fiber-to-pole attachments.

Although homes won’t be connected until 2024 to 2025, the Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro (CAPSAW) is already working to make the process easier.

“They ask community action agencies around the state to do a needs assessment around this issue,” Anna Leavitt, director of CAPSAW said. “For us what we’re looking at equity for this project just means everyone who wants to have access to high-quality broadband can have access to broadband.”

The COVID pandemic shed light on many areas without connection and in the coming years they hope to cut down on that number.

CAPSAW currently has a survey available about meeting local internet needs. Their service stretches from Harrisonburg to Highland County.

“We know that the internet is incredibly important in terms of meeting economic goals as well as employment goals, education, health care, connecting with your community and your family people have the opportunity to do that if they want to do that,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said results go to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development as this is a state-wide initiative. They will get the results and be able to help each entity with the needs its community has.

She said their priority is to serve low-income families as well as veterans, aging, and the disabled.

