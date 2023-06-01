Draw Your Weather
Grottoes sets rules for ‘Pool Committee’ to assess Grand Caverns Pool

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Grottoes along with some of its residents are working together to see if the Grand Caverns Pool can be salvaged.

In February, the town council voted to permanently close the pool.

On Wednesday, at a special called meeting, Grottoes Town Council established a ‘Pool Committee’ to see if it’s possible to save the pool and look into other options if not.

”The scope of work for the committee is to determine the feasibility of repairing the pool, the cost of repairing the pool and the funding source for repairing the pool,” Jim Justis, council member for the town of Grottoes said.

The committee will be a joint based project between council and residents. Councilmember Michael Kohl will be the liaison.

Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, 10 residents had already signed up to be on the committee.

The committee must meet by the end of June and establish a chair, treasurer and recorder at the meeting.

Town staff said they have until Sept to make a decision, saying repairs will become exponentially more expensive after six months of closure and that is the timeline given by town council when they decided to close the pool.

“We had 100% of people in here wanting to save the pool so I would assume the committee would be more focused on saving the pool,” Michael kohl, Grottoes town council member said.

Kohl will report back to town council with updates and findings over the coming months as they work to see which route is best to give residents a safe and accessible pool to use.

