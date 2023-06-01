Harrisonburg Public Works holds groundbreaking ceremony

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some big changes are coming to the Harrisonburg Public Works facility. A groundbreaking ceremony took place at Harrisonburg Public Works to symbolize the beginning of construction for their new administrative facility.

The new facility will house of the public works operations as a police sub station and a fire department training classroom.

Director of Public Works, Tom Hartman said renovating the current facility would not have been practical or a cost effective solution for the city.

“Our current facility is over 70 years old and with the staff we have we literally have staff working out of closets we are busting at the seams.” said Hartman.

“It will allow better collaboration amongst our staff. Instead of having to walk out through trailers or communicate different ways, someone will be next door or two steps down the hallway.” said Hartman.

John Mather, founder and president of Mather Architects, said his team collected information from public works on what they needed for this new building.

“To generate a floor plan that would house of their functions, provide renewable power so they could be actually off the grid and that would be economically feasible to build” said Mather.

Hartman said the building will have solar panels on the roof.

“A state of the art energy efficient building with solar power through solar panels on the roof with a generator backup system so if we do lose power we will be able to operate the facility.” said Hartman

Mather said his team stepped up to provide a more “green” construction process, which drove a lot of the material selections that were made.

“So when we chose to go to the green construction code that required certain materials that are renewable which have low VOCs.” said Mather.

Harrisonburg Mayor, Deanna Reed, said it was time for Harrisonburg Public Works to have an upgrade.

“It is exciting, it is a good day, it is a beautiful day out here, it is a good day to break ground.” said Reed.

