High school scores and highlights: May 31, 2023
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The region tournaments continued on Wednesday night in baseball, softball, boys soccer, and girls soccer.
WHSV has highlights from the following game:
- Region 2B Baseball: Stuarts Draft at East Rockingham
To view additional scores from Wednesday, click here. If you see a score that’s missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the information.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.