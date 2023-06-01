Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

High school scores and highlights: May 31, 2023

East Rockingham pitcher Wyatt Baker against Stuarts Draft on May 31, 2023 in the Region 2B semifinals
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The region tournaments continued on Wednesday night in baseball, softball, boys soccer, and girls soccer.

WHSV has highlights from the following game:

  • Region 2B Baseball: Stuarts Draft at East Rockingham

To view additional scores from Wednesday, click here. If you see a score that’s missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the information.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Alleged altercation in Harrisonburg leads to arrest, officials say

