Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

‘Hoos feeling prepared and loose heading into NCAA tournament

Cavaliers getting ready
Cavaliers getting ready(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA Tournament baseball games at Disharoon Park start Friday, June 2.

All four teams in the Charlottesville regional were at Davenport Field for practice Thursday, June 2.

Pitcher Nick Parker will be Virginia’s starter Friday for a noon game against Army.

“I came here to make a deep run in the playoffs, and hosting gives you a chance to make a deep run. We talk about pressure a lot. We talk about taking it head-on. You can either fall to it, or you can be a little better,” Parker said.

The Black Knights earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, winning the Patriot League Tournament. Shortstop Kevin Dubule is the Conference Player of the Year, while Tanner Gresham was the Patriot League Pitcher of the Year.

Regional 2-seed East Carolina is coming off its fourth straight American Athletic Conference Championship. The Pirates beat UVA last season in Greenville and advanced to a super regional.

Oklahoma is the 3-seed in regional. The Sooners like to put pressure on their opponent with 109 steals, ranking in the top 25 in the country.

Interestingly, all three of the these visiting teams have played in Charlottesville twice before.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Ronnie Peale Jr. has yet to be found after going overboard on a Carnival Cruise ship.
Ronnie Peale Jr. still lost at sea after days of United States Coast Guard searching
The WPD says the Speedway in Waynesboro was the site of an armed robbery, and they need help...
Waynesboro Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
Dakota Fulk and wife
GoFundMe set for family of Dakota Fulk, Stoney Creek Resort drowning victim
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles

Latest News

FILE - A photo from a Valley Baseball League game between Harrisonburg at Charlottesville
Valley Baseball League 2023 season begins Thursday night
East Rockingham pitcher Wyatt Baker against Stuarts Draft on May 31, 2023 in the Region 2B...
High school scores and highlights: May 31, 2023
FILE - James Madison defensive back Jordan Swann intercepts a pass against Norfolk State on...
Baltimore Ravens sign former JMU defensive back Jordan Swann
Kickoff and broadcast schedules announced for first 3 JMU football games