A look at the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Thursday is the official start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

El Niño can be a significant influence on storm development. Typically, an El Niño season can mean fewer hurricanes but it’s not the only factor.

Updated Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast from @ColoradoStateU calls for near-normal season: 15 named storms (including January system), 7 hurricanes & 3 major hurricanes. High chance of robust #ElNino but also very warm tropical/subtropical Atlantic:https://t.co/hCoVkuzh9H pic.twitter.com/96NiV7cOtY — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 1, 2023

“The other major factor is the sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, which are very anomalously warm. So they’re above average and that would generally mean enhanced activity in the Atlantic,” said Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor from the Department of Geography at Virginia Tech.

When it comes to tropical systems, inland flooding poses the greatest threat to our area and it only takes one storm to lead to destruction.

The remnants of Hurricane Ivan, Isabel, Fran, and Juan all create significant damage to parts of our viewing area. Our terrain enhances the flooding risk.

“In mountain environments, this can get enhanced with something called geographic enhancement as air is forced to rise over mountains. So that can lead to even more rainfall and then additionally, the rain needs to go down somewhere,” said Zick.

The track to the storm is key.

“If the track goes a little bit more to our east, we usually get more of a dry sector and it’s usually not that bad,” Zick said.

The 2022 season on paper looked like an average year, but one storm created massive destruction.

“What everybody is going to remember from last year is Ian. So it may have been like an average season but it was very impactful. Ian, in particular, caused a lot of damage and certainly, people in South Florida will not remember it like an average season,” Zick said.

