Month of May’s weather

MAY SNOWSTORM

The first few days of the month felt more like January than May for the Alleghenies as a 3-day snow event dropped several inches to even feet of snow across our West Virginia locations.

It's May 1st and here's a view of the Alleghenies❄️ pic.twitter.com/aXb4N2w9XB — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) May 1, 2023

LOCATION STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL DAVIS 16.2″ CANAAN HEIGHTS 16.2″ SNOWSHOE 12″ HIGHTOWN 10.5″ CHERRY GROVE 9″ CIRCLEVILLE 9″ ELK MOUNTAIN 7.5″ BISMARCK 7″

This snow event from May 1-3 was comparable to another snow storm in West Virginia 100 years ago that blanketed several areas with inches of snow.

SMOKE AND HAZE

There were several hazy days due to wildfires burning in Canada.

We first began to notice the haze in our area around May 10th and again May 16th.

Our hazy sunrise this morning.

📸Photos from Warren Faught and Penny pic.twitter.com/tOoxiEmvA4 — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) May 11, 2023

Wildfire smoke from western Canada on visible satellite today- that will drop south into our region tomorrow and likely stick around through the end of the week

Hazy sunshine

And when the sun is as red as a maple leaf at sunrise and sunset, this is why🍁☀️ pic.twitter.com/pjhS4YOTYb — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) May 17, 2023

DRY MAY

Overall the big story for the month was the lack of rain. Most of the area is still in a drought. Average rainfall for the month of May is 4.00″ and while some spots have picked up on decent rain, overall the majority of the area is still struggling with a dry ground and we’re lacking deep soil moisture.

A look at precipitation totals and high temperatures for the month. (whsv)

JUNE

Looking ahead to the month of June, the average rainfall is just shy of 4 inches and the average high is about 78 degrees.

A look at record highs and lows, average temperatures and more. (whsv)

