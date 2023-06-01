Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Month of May’s weather

A recap of this month’s weather
Weather in the month of May
Weather in the month of May(whsv)
By Stephanie Penn and WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The month began with below average temperatures and a snowy start, well for some.

MAY SNOWSTORM

The first few days of the month felt more like January than May for the Alleghenies as a 3-day snow event dropped several inches to even feet of snow across our West Virginia locations.

LOCATIONSTORM TOTAL SNOWFALL
DAVIS16.2″
CANAAN HEIGHTS16.2″
SNOWSHOE12″
HIGHTOWN10.5″
CHERRY GROVE9″
CIRCLEVILLE9″
ELK MOUNTAIN7.5″
BISMARCK7″

This snow event from May 1-3 was comparable to another snow storm in West Virginia 100 years ago that blanketed several areas with inches of snow.

You can read more about that storm below.

May snow for the Allegheny Mountains
Comparing May 2023 snowstorm to one 100 years ago
Snow along the Allegheny Mountains

SMOKE AND HAZE

There were several hazy days due to wildfires burning in Canada.

We first began to notice the haze in our area around May 10th and again May 16th.

DRY MAY

Overall the big story for the month was the lack of rain. Most of the area is still in a drought. Average rainfall for the month of May is 4.00″ and while some spots have picked up on decent rain, overall the majority of the area is still struggling with a dry ground and we’re lacking deep soil moisture.

A look at precipitation totals and high temperatures for the month.
A look at precipitation totals and high temperatures for the month.(whsv)

You can find the latest drought monitor information here.

Drought and soil moisture
Drought and Soil Moisture Resources

A view of drought and soil moisture resources

JUNE

Looking ahead to the month of June, the average rainfall is just shy of 4 inches and the average high is about 78 degrees.

A look at record highs and lows, average temperatures and more.
A look at record highs and lows, average temperatures and more.(whsv)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Ronnie Peale Jr. has yet to be found after going overboard on a Carnival Cruise ship.
Ronnie Peale Jr. still lost at sea after days of United States Coast Guard searching
The WPD says the Speedway in Waynesboro was the site of an armed robbery, and they need help...
Waynesboro Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
Dakota Fulk and wife
GoFundMe set for family of Dakota Fulk, Stoney Creek Resort drowning victim
Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say

Latest News

Wildfire smoke from Canada led to hazy skies Wednesday.
Wildfire smoke will bring more haze to the area
Wildfire smoke from Canada leads to hazy skies Wednesday.
Why is it so hazy?
August 2, 2008
Elkton tornado- August 2008
Damage
Remembering the deadly 1990 Augusta County tornado