Month of May’s weather

(WHSV) - The month began with below average temperatures and a snowy start, well for some.
MAY SNOWSTORM
The first few days of the month felt more like January than May for the Alleghenies as a 3-day snow event dropped several inches to even feet of snow across our West Virginia locations.
|LOCATION
|STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL
|DAVIS
|16.2″
|CANAAN HEIGHTS
|16.2″
|SNOWSHOE
|12″
|HIGHTOWN
|10.5″
|CHERRY GROVE
|9″
|CIRCLEVILLE
|9″
|ELK MOUNTAIN
|7.5″
|BISMARCK
|7″
This snow event from May 1-3 was comparable to another snow storm in West Virginia 100 years ago that blanketed several areas with inches of snow.
SMOKE AND HAZE
There were several hazy days due to wildfires burning in Canada.
We first began to notice the haze in our area around May 10th and again May 16th.
DRY MAY
Overall the big story for the month was the lack of rain. Most of the area is still in a drought. Average rainfall for the month of May is 4.00″ and while some spots have picked up on decent rain, overall the majority of the area is still struggling with a dry ground and we’re lacking deep soil moisture.
JUNE
Looking ahead to the month of June, the average rainfall is just shy of 4 inches and the average high is about 78 degrees.
