South River Elementary fourth-graders establish school newspaper

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Fourth-grade students at South River Elementary are having fun and improving their writing skills through the school’s first-ever newspaper.

Between two classes, 46 students contributed to the first issue of South River Press which was published in November 2022, and since then the bi-monthly paper has featured interviews, event recaps, and even a comic about a superhero who fights a giant avocado.

Virginia Tompkins says she has enjoyed writing for the paper, her favorite article she’s worked on has been about a visit to Jamestown.

“Sometimes she picks some people that she really likes their articles about that one subject and then we’ll put it all together into one,” Tompkins said.

Fellow writer Jayse Foltz says he has enjoyed writing reviews on recent books he has read.

South River Press was produced with the help of a $274 grant through the Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc. The school’s PTO also donated three digital cameras for the students to take photos to include in their articles.

Teachers Tori Smith and Jaimie Hensley say they are thankful for the support from principal Kenny Boyers, parents, and the rest of the SRES community. Through this special project, Smith and Hensley say they’ve seen their students find a new way to learn.

“I think the big thing is that the kids have gotten excited about writing because there’s a real true authentic purpose behind it,” Hensley said.

Smith adds that with each issue, the kids want to put their best product out there.

“They’ve been really motivated to like to make sure that everything is, not ‘perfect’ but they want to be perfect because they know that their parents are gonna see this, other kids’ parents are gonna see it the people in the school are gonna see it,” Smith said.

As the school year winds down and volume one is coming to a close for the South River Press, Hensley and Smith say they look forward to carrying on the paper’s tradition for its second year this fall.

