Urology Department coming to Augusta Health

Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.(WVIR)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health is adding a Urology department which will be at the main medical office building. Dr. Brian Stisser will begin on August 1st.

Cecilia Carpenter, Administrative Director for Quality and Surgical Services, said Augusta Health will expand urological services to Lexington and Harrisonburg. While they have partnered with urological services in the past, this will be the first time Augusta Health will have their own urological practice.

“I think an embedded urological service line at Augusta Health just allows for better communication you know we can better communicate with our patients and we have the whole force of Augusta Health services supporting that service line.” said Carpenter.

Carpenter said kidney stones and bladder cancer are examples of some of the medical issues that are treated by urological services. Carpenter added that Augusta Health sees a very large number of patients with urological conditions.

“Because of the anatomy related to urological services it is something that people may not be very comfortable to talk about it openly but urological heath is very important and having this service here is really going to help our community.” said Carpenter.

Patients who need these services are able to go ahead and schedule an appointment. .

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

