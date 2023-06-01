Valley Baseball League 2023 season begins Thursday night
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
(WHSV) - A Shenandoah Valley tradition makes its return as Thursday night marks opening night for the Valley Baseball League.
Commissioner R.W. Bowman recently joined WHSV in-studio to preview the season and discuss various topics, including:
- The excitement of another season
- What makes the Valley Baseball League different than other summer baseball leagues
- What Bowman hopes to accomplish in his second year as Commissioner
- The addition of the Culpeper Cavaliers to the league
To view the Valley Baseball League schedule, click here.
