Valley Baseball League 2023 season begins Thursday night

FILE - A photo from a Valley Baseball League game between Harrisonburg at Charlottesville
FILE - A photo from a Valley Baseball League game between Harrisonburg at Charlottesville(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WHSV) - A Shenandoah Valley tradition makes its return as Thursday night marks opening night for the Valley Baseball League.

Commissioner R.W. Bowman recently joined WHSV in-studio to preview the season and discuss various topics, including:

  • The excitement of another season
  • What makes the Valley Baseball League different than other summer baseball leagues
  • What Bowman hopes to accomplish in his second year as Commissioner
  • The addition of the Culpeper Cavaliers to the league

To view the Valley Baseball League schedule, click here.

