Volunteers work on playground to honor Officer Nick Winum

By Julian Bussells
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteers have spent the past two days building a playground in Stanley in honor of Officer Nick Winum. Officer Winum died in the line of duty back in 2021 while serving for the Stanley police department.

The playground was donated by the Where Angels Play Foundation, a non-profit that builds playgrounds around the country.

People from the community, including Officer Winum’s family, helped out in the process.

“We’re here in this little town, beautiful location, and the community has wrapped their arms around us,” said Bill Lavin, founder of the Where Angels Play Foundation, “we feel like we’re going to be leaving our mark here, but more importantly Officer Winum’s legacy will continue.”

The playground is located at Hawksbill Recreational Park in Stanley.

