Waynesboro High School awards posthumous degree to family of Jacob Robertson

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro High School awards a posthumous degree to the family of Jacob Robertson who died of fentanyl poisoning in his sophomore year of high school.

Jacob Robertson dreamed of graduating high school and getting a car to start life in somewhere new. During his sophomore year, he passed away and left his family grieving.

At Waynesboro’s commencement, Hannah Robertson walked the stage and received Robert’s diploma. Jacob’s mother, Linda Diacont, said she uses the grief to fuel her advocacy for fentanyl awareness.

“I have done a lot of advocating as far as Jacob and other children are concerned,” Diacont said. “I’ve been to the governor, this will be my third time. The last time I have seen him was May 6th for National Fentanyl Awareness Day.”

She has advocated for two years now and said her number one goal is teaching children that this could happen to them. She said she wants Narcan to be put in schools in case of emergency.

Diacont and her family threw a graduation party in honor of Jacob. She said the party is exactly what Jacob would want if he was still here.

“I kinda did it like Jacob was here,” Diacont said. “I invited friends, I invited family. All of his friends came that we invited. I just kind of played it like he was here and we had a cookout at my house after graduation just like he would have wanted.”

Diacont said Jacob loved to be busy.

“We did lots of travel ball tournaments on the weekends,” Diacont said. “Then he got into little league football which he did both but baseball was his favorite, before he passed away he had just started a job at McDonald’s in Waynesboro working part-time, and believe it or not he really enjoyed that too.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.