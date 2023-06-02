Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

3 dead after carjacking, stabbing rampage, police say

Police are seen in a San Jose shopping center on Thursday.
Police are seen in a San Jose shopping center on Thursday.(Source: KPIX/CNN)
By KPIX staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KPIX) - Three people are dead after authorities said a man went on a violent rampage in California.

According to police, the man stabbed at least three people in two attacks occurring minutes apart in San Jose and Milpitas Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect stabbed his first victim, then stole the victim’s car.

They said they believe he then carjacked another vehicle, stabbed that driver and hit a pedestrian with the car.

The two stabbing victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the pedestrian was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they believe at another location, the man intentionally hit two other pedestrians with the car, killing them.

Milpitas police said he also was behind a deadly stabbing in the parking lot of a Smart & Final store. The suspect was arrested near the store.

They have not released his identity and are still searching for a motive.

Police are also investigating if the man was involved in any additional crimes.

Copyright 2023 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Peale Jr. has yet to be found after going overboard on a Carnival Cruise ship.
Ronnie Peale Jr. still lost at sea after days of United States Coast Guard searching
Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles
The WPD says the Speedway in Waynesboro was the site of an armed robbery, and they need help...
Waynesboro Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle...
BRPD: Victim flees to Waffle House after being shot during fight with coworker at nearby fast-food restaurant

Latest News

Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., lifts the trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson after he won...
Dev Shah wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee on the word ‘psammophile’
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold front Saturday
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Conservative group challenges Prince Harry’s visa
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken says no Ukraine cease-fire without peace deal that includes Russia’s withdrawal