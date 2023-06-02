Anicira offering free spay and neuter surgeries for cats throughout June

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In 2022, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA cared for 2,193 cats, many of which were strays.

In order to help bring down the population of homeless cats in the area, Anicira Veterinary Center is offering free spay and neuter surgeries to the animals of city residents.

Throughout the month of June, cats who receive the surgery will also get rabies, combo vaccines, and a microchip. Staff at Anicira say cats can start having litters as young as four months old, and with kitten season in full swing, it’s important to have the procedures done as soon as possible.

“Local foster-based organizations have been seeing a major uptick in homeless kittens being born and needing care. So, by spaying and neutering cats and offering this promotion we are reducing the number of homeless cats in our region,” Anicira marketing and communications manager Katie Nicholson said.

Anyone looking to schedule an appointment for their cat can do so by calling Anicira at 540-540-437-1980 or by email at harrisonburg@anicira.org.

