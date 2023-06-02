Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

BBB warns of spike in high rise in loan forgiveness scams

"Crooks will pay for ads so their stuff pops up at the top and you think you're on a legitimate...
"Crooks will pay for ads so their stuff pops up at the top and you think you're on a legitimate site," BBB President Wheeler said.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scams for student loan forgiveness, as well as job openings, are on the rise as people anticipate the federal pause for student loans to expire. The Better Business Bureau says June is prime time for these kinds of scams to hit the scene.

According to Forbes, an estimated 5 billion dollars were stolen from American student loan borrowers last year alone.

President of BBB’s Roanoke branch Julie Wheeler warned about ways scammers are using to get someone’s attention — making it sound like they can take the financial stress off with an affordable flat fee.

“The flat fees upfront without providing any assistance are not legal, so you absolutely do not want to do that sometimes will make you promises that they can work out a special deal or they ask you to make your payment directly to them then you have no insurance if they’re actually going to make the payment to who you owe so you don’t ever want to do that either,” Wheeler said.

BBB President Wheeler also mentions that loan forgiveness scams are advancing technology to get people’s attention.

“A lot of times if you’ve done searches online, you gotta be careful of the sites to come up because they’re not all legitimate. Crooks will pay for ads so their stuff pops up at the top and you think you’re on a legitimate site,” Wheeler said.

The Better Business Bureau stressed it is crucial for people to make sure they are on a Department of Education website for repayment loan forgiveness options or a listed agency they partner with.

BBB associates assure they are always open to helping people not get scammed whether it’s answering questions or filing a complaint.

BBB President Wheeler offers ways to avoid getting cheated over debt relief saying you do not want to pay money upfront or provide your personal and login information to any third party because you have no idea what they will do with it. Another big tip is not to let potential scammers set up accounts for you on other sites because you do not have control over them.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Peale Jr. has yet to be found after going overboard on a Carnival Cruise ship.
Ronnie Peale Jr. still lost at sea after days of United States Coast Guard searching
A Mount Sidney woman is in custody after barricading herself in her home following a domestic...
Woman arrested after barricade situation in Augusta County
Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigates ATV thefts in Augusta County
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles

Latest News

On Saturday, cancer survivors, fighters and families will gather at the Rockingham County...
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Relay For Life happening Saturday
A shot of Kansas City
What is an urban heat island?
VCE is offering well and spring water testing clinics to people living in Augusta and...
The Virginia Cooperative Extension office offering drinking water test clinics
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold front Saturday