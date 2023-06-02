Harrisonburg High’s Ella Somers signs letter of intent with VCU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High track star Ella Somers signed her letter of intent with Virginia Commonwealth University on Thursday.

Somers is one of the elite track stars in The Valley. She captured the Class 3 State Championship in high jump last year when she was at Broadway High School.

The senior has set numerous records at Broadway Harrisonburg high schools.

Somers told WHSV why VCU was a perfect fit.

“We went there in the fall and it seemed like a really fun environment to me,” said Somers. “I got to watch the athletes practice. There was a lot of diversity, which I’m really drawn to.”

Somers will compete in the VHSL Class 5 State Championship on Friday.

