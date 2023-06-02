Harrisonburg-Rockingham Relay For Life happening Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, cancer survivors, fighters and families will gather at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds for the annual Relay For Life.

‘It is a walk but has like a festival feel so in addition to walking there’s games, activities, live music, the live auction so lots of things people can enjoy in addition to walking,” Whitney Minnick, senior development manager said.

49 teams have signed up for this year’s event to raise money for the American Cancer Society and cancer research.

“My mother was a cancer survivor back in the 50′s and at that time we were doing door to door campaigns collecting money,” Susan Threewitts said. “Relay came into fashion so we got involved in Relay and from there I’ve been involved we’ve had family members that we’ve lost from cancer, some that are still fighting it.”

This year’s goal is $150,000 and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Relay For Life group has already raised more than $142,000.

”Cancer affects so many and to have that opportunity to come together, make a difference, be with other people who have experienced the same thing and you know the survivors or those that may be grieving it gives them the opportunity to remember and reflect and be together,” Minnick said.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Relay For Life kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m.

The famous luminaria ceremony will take place to honor and remember the lives lost to cancer.

“People need to realize we’ll ‘oh maybe I’m having the same symptoms, maybe I should get tested’,” Threewitts said.

