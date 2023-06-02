Draw Your Weather
HFD: 3 displaced after morning fire in Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) told WHSV three people were displaced Friday morning after a structure fire.

HFD Chief Matthew Tobia said the fire happened in a two-family duplex on Willow Hill Drive. Only one of the homes were occupied at the time of the fire, but he said no one was hurt.

The fire is under control and remains under investigation.

Chief Tobia said at this time, he does not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

