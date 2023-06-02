Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

High school scores and highlights: June 1, 2023

The Riverheads baseball team facing William Campbell on June 1, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Region champions were crowned on Thursday night.

Riverheads had multiple teams secure region titles; including the baseball team, boys soccer team, and girls soccer team.

Wilson Memorial girls soccer also won a region championship.

WHSV has highlights from the following games:

  • Region 3C Softball: Rustburg at Broadway
  • Region 1B Baseball: William Campbell at Riverheads

To view additional scores from Thursday, click here. If you see a score that’s missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the information.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Peale Jr. has yet to be found after going overboard on a Carnival Cruise ship.
Ronnie Peale Jr. still lost at sea after days of United States Coast Guard searching
Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles
The WPD says the Speedway in Waynesboro was the site of an armed robbery, and they need help...
Waynesboro Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle...
BRPD: Victim flees to Waffle House after being shot during fight with coworker at nearby fast-food restaurant

Latest News

Harrisonburg High's Ella Somers signs her letter of intent with VCU on June 1, 2023
Harrisonburg High’s Ella Somers signs letter of intent with VCU
FILE - A photo from a Valley Baseball League game between Harrisonburg at Charlottesville
Valley Baseball League 2023 season begins Thursday night
Cavaliers getting ready
‘Hoos feeling prepared and loose heading into NCAA tournament
East Rockingham pitcher Wyatt Baker against Stuarts Draft on May 31, 2023 in the Region 2B...
High school scores and highlights: May 31, 2023