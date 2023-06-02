High school scores and highlights: June 1, 2023
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Region champions were crowned on Thursday night.
Riverheads had multiple teams secure region titles; including the baseball team, boys soccer team, and girls soccer team.
Wilson Memorial girls soccer also won a region championship.
WHSV has highlights from the following games:
- Region 3C Softball: Rustburg at Broadway
- Region 1B Baseball: William Campbell at Riverheads
To view additional scores from Thursday, click here. If you see a score that’s missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the information.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.