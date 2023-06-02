High school scores and highlights: June 1, 2023

(WHSV) - Region champions were crowned on Thursday night.

Riverheads had multiple teams secure region titles; including the baseball team, boys soccer team, and girls soccer team.

Wilson Memorial girls soccer also won a region championship.

WHSV has highlights from the following games:

Region 3C Softball: Rustburg at Broadway

Region 1B Baseball: William Campbell at Riverheads

To view additional scores from Thursday, click here. If you see a score that’s missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the information.

