Human remains found in Fishersville are over 100-years-old, Sheriff’s Office says

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have released some more information about the human remains found in Fishersville back in May.

According to the ACSO, the remains were recovered on May 23, in the 1600 block of Tinkling Springs Road, and sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and examined by a staff Forensic Anthropologist.

Examination revealed that the remains were indeed human and that they date to the late 1800′s to early 1900′s, the ACSO said. The remains appear to be that of a child who passed away over 100 years ago and was buried in a coffin in an unmarked grave, the ACSO said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.