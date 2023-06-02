Draw Your Weather
Man dies in logging accident in Randolph County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONTERVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office say a man died in a logging accident on Thursday.

Members of the RCSO responded to a call of a logging accident off of Turkey Bone Rd. near Monterville in Randolph County at around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release from the department.

Emergency crews responded to the scene that was 8.5 miles off of Rt. 15 on Turkey Bone Rd. and 4.3 miles on a logging road to a log landing. Police say the accident happened nearly a mile into the woods where the logs were being cut down and harvested.

HealthNet was alerted, but it was ultimately not needed, authorities say.

Investigators determined 54-year-old David Moreland, of Schere, was preparing to secure a log that had been cut down as a bulldozer approached with a cable to remove the log, the release says. A tree uphill uprooted and fell toward the bulldozer and Moreland. Authorities say Moreland was struck by the tree and succumbed to his injuries.

The RCSO says Moreland was a 15 year veteran employee of the logging company.

Authorities are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and OSHA as the investigation continues.

