7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday, June 2.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Seven people were rescued following a partial building collapse in Connecticut near Yale’s campus, according to hospital officials.

All were taken to the hospital, and two were said to be in critical condition. Others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated.

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed that the incident happened on Lafayette Street, which is a short distance from Yale New Haven Hospital.

The one-story building that collapsed was under construction. The Associated Press reported everyone at the work site was accounted for, according to firefighters heard on the radio scanner.

Mayor Justin Elicker earlier said there were injuries, but no deaths had been reported.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

