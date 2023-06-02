Valley considered ‘abnormally dry’ on drought monitor, farmer talks need for rain

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The drought watch advisory put in place in April has been lifted for the majority of Virginia, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau.

However, the U.S. drought monitor updated Thursday shows much of the Valley is still abnormally dry.

Much of the area only saw light showers over the weekend leading drier conditions to appear earlier than usual this year.

Jeff Ishee, a Valley farm broadcaster said it’s not uncommon to see spotty rain and agricultural drought in Virginia, but it’s usually later in the season like July and August.

After the last two months of abnormal dryness in the Valley Ishee said some farmers may start to become anxious. He said the ideal amount of rain for farmers is an inch a week.

Many of them have irrigation systems on their land to accommodate for lack of rain, but he said if the Valley doesn’t see significant rainfall in the next two to three weeks some farmers might have to consider replanting crops.

”Now when farmers get really concerned is in a long term situation when the ground water levels start to go down and that’s the subsurface water -- the water table so to speak. You’ll see farm ponds start to dry up,” Ishee said.

He said right now top soil moisture is adequate in most areas but it’s right on the edge of being inadequate.

Although Ishee doesn’t believe Valley farmers are near the point of having to replant crops, if they do, it would be a major monetary loss for the farmers.

