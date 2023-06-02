VHSL Track and Field Class 1/2 State Championships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, local athletes competed at the VHSL Track and Field State Championships. Classes 1 and 2 were held at Sentara Park.

In Class 2, Strasburg won the 4x800 meter relay for the second year in a row. Clare Keefe, Paige Hiserman, Toni Rhodes, and Megan Martin broke the school record with a time of 9:56:28.

In the boys 100-meter hurdle semifinals, Mountain View’s Stuart Pirtle took first place, followed by Jacob Martz from Page County. Both athletes will advance to the Class 2 finals.

The races will continue on Saturday afternoon. Full results can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.