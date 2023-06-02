Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

The Virginia Cooperative Extension office offering drinking water test clinics

VCE is offering well and spring water testing clinics to people living in Augusta and...
VCE is offering well and spring water testing clinics to people living in Augusta and Rockingham County(CBS Newspath)
By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering a well and spring drinking water test clinic to residents in Augusta and Rockingham County.

The test kits will cost $65 and must be brought to a clinic site to be tested for contaminants. The contaminants examined will include:

  • Bacteria
  • Harmful metals (lead, copper, arsenic, iron and manganese)
  • pH and hardness of the water
  • Sodium
  • Complex molecules (sulfate, fluoride and nitrate)
  • And total dissolved solids

Doug Horn, Crop and Soil extension agent based in Augusta County, said the government does not regulate private drinking water.

“There is no regulatory action for looking at the drinking water,” Horn said. “It’s pretty much up to the individual to be comfortable with their water supply and their health.”

Horn said the program is only offered once every two years and the kits have to be examined within a specific window of time.

“Parameters such as bacteria must be analyzed in a very specific time. We can’t hold the samples for later,” Horn said.

The kickoff meeting for the clinic is Jun 2 at 6 p.m. but testing kits can be acquired all through next week. After the water sample is collected, people need to bring their samples on June 14 between 7 and 10 a.m. at the Augusta County Extension Office in the government center.

Samples will be collected and analyzed by the VCE and they will offer a interpretation meeting on July 19 to discuss test results with people and next course of actions if the drinking water is deemed unsafe for consumption.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Peale Jr. has yet to be found after going overboard on a Carnival Cruise ship.
Ronnie Peale Jr. still lost at sea after days of United States Coast Guard searching
A Mount Sidney woman is in custody after barricading herself in her home following a domestic...
Woman arrested after barricade situation in Augusta County
Jeremy McFadden and Antonio Blackwell
2 suspects arrested after stealing $40K worth of boneless chicken breasts, deputies say
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigates ATV thefts in Augusta County
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cold front Saturday
WHSV Weather Forecast
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Human remains found in Fishersville are over 100-years-old, Sheriff’s Office says
Anicira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg offering free spay and neuter surgeries for cats
Anicira offering free spay and neuter surgeries for cats throughout June