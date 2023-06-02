Woman arrested after barricade situation in Augusta County

MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (WHSV) - A Mount Sidney woman is in custody after barricading herself in a home following a domestic incident on Thursday. 44-year-old Jennifer West of Mount Sidney was taken into custody without injury.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on June 1, 2023 at approximately 2:52 p.m., deputies were responding to a call for service in the 800 Blk. of Todd Rd, Mount Sidney for a domestic involving knifes and a possible firearm.

When deputies arrived to the residence, the female suspect barricaded herself in a bedroom. The deputies attempted to get the female suspect to come out, however she refused to comply, and began stabbing through the interior bedroom door with a knife.

The ACSO negotiations team and SWAT team were activated. Negotiations failed, and the SWAT team was utilized to take her into custody.

West was charged with 18.2-460 Obstruction of justice for the events today, and also was served with outstanding warrants from several other jurisdictions. 18.2-456- Contempt of Court x2 Augusta County, 18.2-456- Contempt of Court, Goochland County, 19.2-306- Revocation of a suspended sentence- City of Norfolk.

There was also a male taken into custody at this residence for outstanding charges. Michael Ray Good, 56 years of age of the same address was arrested for 18.2-456, Contempt of Court from Staunton City. Good was released on a personal recognize bond.

“This was an isolated domestic incident. There was no danger to the public. I am satisfied with the outcome of this situation and commend members of the ACSO SWAT and negotiations team for their efforts,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

West is being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

