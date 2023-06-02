WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation dies; suspect on the run

UPDATE 6/2/23 @ 7 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia State Police trooper was fatally shot Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area of Matewan in Mingo County, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said.

He identified the victim as Sgt. Cory Maynard.

WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard died after an ambush-type shooting Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia. (West Virginia State Police)

Justice released the following statement:

Another person also was shot during the incident in the Beech Creek area of Matewan that was dispatched as a shots-fired call. There is no word on that person’s condition.

West Virginia State Police have identified the suspect, who remains on the run, as Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek.

Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, W.Va., is wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a WVSP trooper and another person. (West Virginia State Police)

Earlier in the evening, officials were trying to land a helicopter to fly the injured trooper out for treatment.

Residents are being told to shelter in their homes, as Kennedy is said to be armed and dangerous.

The Mingo County Board of Education announced that schools in the area are under lockdown and the graduation ceremony at Mingo Central High School has been postponed until further notice.

A West Virginia State Police trooper has died after an ambush-type shooting in the Beech Creek area of Matewan in Mingo County, West Virginia.

A procession left Logan Regional Medical Center to take Trooper Maynard’s body to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

Gov. Justice has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in Trooper Maynard’s honor.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

UPDATE 6/2/23 @ 4:55 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County are being told to shelter in their homes due to a search for an armed suspect.

The Mingo County Emergency Management made the announcement late Friday afternoon.

Earlier, we reported about a person being sent to the hospital after a shooting along Beech Creek Road. The extent of that person’s injuries in unavailable.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting sent a person to the hospital Friday afternoon in Mingo County, according to county 911 dispatchers.

They say it happened on Beech Creek Road.

Additional details are unavailable now, including the extent of the victim’s injuries.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.