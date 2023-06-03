Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

CUTE: Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo

A baby chimpanzee named Kiazi has made her public debut at a zoo in Oklahoma. (Source: Oklahoma City Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - A zoo in Oklahoma shared a special moment this week with a baby chimpanzee appearing in public for the first time.

According to the Oklahoma City Zoo, the baby named Kiazi joined other members of her group to explore the outside of her habitat for the first time on Wednesday.

“We are excited to watch Kiazi become a rooted member of not only the chimpanzee troop but our OKC Zoo family!” the team shared.

Officials with the zoo said Kiazi was born in October 2022. She was placed with a surrogate mother after her birth mom did not display proper maternal instincts.

Kiazi, now 7 months old, weighs about 11 pounds. The animal care team said she still needs formula but is beginning to eat solid foods.

According to the team, they are continuing to introduce Kiazi to the rest of the chimpanzee family while they expect her to also spend more time outdoors.

The animal care team said guests should have the opportunity to see Kiazi in action getting acclimated to her surroundings during their upcoming visits.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mount Sidney woman is in custody after barricading herself in her home following a domestic...
Woman arrested after barricade situation in Augusta County
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Human remains found in Fishersville are over 100-years-old, Sheriff’s Office says
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigates ATV thefts in Augusta County
Harrisonburg Fire Department
HFD: 3 displaced after morning fire in Harrisonburg
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Some showers and storms tonight
June 3 Evening Fastcast
Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo
Mississippi resident, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice, celebrated turning 107 years old this week.
Woman celebrating 107th birthday says smiling is her secret to a long life