“It’s a great place to be”, community cheers on Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks in home opener

Stuarts Draft welcomes the Diamondbacks for another baseball season.
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - People filled the stands in Stuarts Draft once again to cheer on the local baseball team in their first home game of the season.

The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks played the first home game of the season in front of a big crowd that has supported the team for years. Since moving from Fishersville, the Diamondbacks have been welcomed with open arms by the community.

“The fans in the stands, that’s community.” Manager Leslie Sandridge said. “It means everything, and we wouldn’t be here without them.”

The team suffered a setback this offseason when their field was vandalized. After looking at the damage, work began to get the field ready for the first home game of the season. Sandridge told WHSV that it was amazing to see the community rally behind the team and help fix the field.

“We’ve had a ton of support through the community, and they helped us get the field back into shape.” Sandridge said. “It looks really good.

Fans such as Roger Cooper were happy to see the community come together and enjoy a night of baseball.

“It’s a great place to be.” Cooper said.

The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks play in the Rockingham County Baseball League, and all of their games are played on Cambridge Avenue in Stuarts Draft.

