Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the most dangerous driving season

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, thousands of highway deaths happen across the nation.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, thousands of highway deaths happen across the nation.

It’s an especially dangerous period for younger drivers.

“Teenagers between that 15 to 18, 15 to 19 time period have a lot more time on their hands that could involve them doing driving or getting together with friends, and sometimes they get into some trouble,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “Teenage drivers just don’t have the experience of drivers who’ve been on the roads for a longer period of time, and in some situations, they just don’t know how to react to them.”

In Virginia, 141 people were killed in car crashes during the summer months between 2012 and 2021.

These incidents account for 32% of all statewide car crashes within the time period.

Dean says it’s important to talk to young drivers in your family about how to stay safe on the road.

“A very important [rule] is avoiding those distractions, the cell phone’s the biggest one, but it is not the only one out there. On board electronics on the car, passengers and pals in the car, music, food, drink, all those things can be distractions,” Dean said.

Overnight hours are especially dangerous. 36% of these deaths took place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mount Sidney woman is in custody after barricading herself in her home following a domestic...
Woman arrested after barricade situation in Augusta County
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Human remains found in Fishersville are over 100-years-old, Sheriff’s Office says
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigates ATV thefts in Augusta County
Harrisonburg Fire Department
HFD: 3 displaced after morning fire in Harrisonburg
Logs
Man dies in logging accident in Randolph County

Latest News

Between the festivities and all sorts of inflatables parents and kids got a chance to get a...
Massanutten Technical Center uses fun-damentals in community day
Hessom's Ink's team of artists has grown into a full house in the last year.
Hessom’s Ink celebrates passing multiple big milestones with new dreams
End Gun Violence Wear Orange Day Event
Wear Orange event gathers Richmond community for gun violence prevention awareness
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Some showers and storms tonight
June 3 Evening Fastcast