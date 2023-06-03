Draw Your Weather
Nursing assistant sent to prison for stealing cash, using credit cards from elderly patients

Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from elderly patients at a senior facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman who was convicted of stealing from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.

WOIO reports that Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in jail for stealing from patients while working at an assisted living facility last year.

Authorities said Vinson stole from patients at the facility over a two-month span while she worked as a nursing assistant.

“It appeared she was utilizing their credit cards, making purchases, and also stealing cash for her own use,” Bay Village Police Department Sgt. Jay Elish said.

In court, Vinson said her intention was never to hurt or violate anyone and called her actions “stupid.”

According to police, Vinson was employed through a private company and the senior health facility in Bay Village was one of the three places she worked.

“I believe she deserves the harshest punishment allowed,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said.

O’Malley also read a statement from a victim that said, “This is my home. Imagine living in a place where you have to lock up your purse. If my situation isn’t bad enough ... I’ve been robbed.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

